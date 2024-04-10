Verge Price Hits $0.0088 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $145.03 million and approximately $72.26 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 23.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,805.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $614.36 or 0.00880100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.82 or 0.00137263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00047490 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.31 or 0.00195270 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00043961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.00134257 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

