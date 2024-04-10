Zcash Price Hits $26.96 on Top Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $440.15 million and $57.18 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $26.96 or 0.00038616 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00066043 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00016437 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

