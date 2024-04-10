Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $24,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.78. 217,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,995. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.75.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

