Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Holdings Decreased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gartner worth $21,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IT traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $464.66. 138,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,847. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $486.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $465.67 and a 200-day moving average of $429.52.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

