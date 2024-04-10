Krilogy Financial LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,743 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 700,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,452. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $21.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

