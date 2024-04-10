Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.83% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2,793.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the first quarter valued at about $203,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Performance

XCEM traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.01. 121,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,264. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $310.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

