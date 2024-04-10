ONE Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 4,126 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.3% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 63,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,264. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.10 and a 12-month high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

