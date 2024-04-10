Krilogy Financial LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 303,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $3,734,000. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $2,314,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Oppenheimer downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock traded down $6.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.95. 2,060,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,601. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.92 and a 12-month high of $133.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.03. The company has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

