Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys 1,014 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,616,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,987 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Cisco Systems by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 33,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,512 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,351,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.11. 9,987,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,674,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $198.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

