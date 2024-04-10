Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 5,678 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $5.93 on Wednesday, reaching $164.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,139,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,776,281. The firm has a market cap of $266.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Mizuho raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.52.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

