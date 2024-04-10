Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.3% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 142,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,782,000 after buying an additional 139,583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.51. 1,239,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,001. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $37.06. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

