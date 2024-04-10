ONE Advisory Partners LLC Sells 169 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.11. 6,650,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,758. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.43.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.