The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Trimmed by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $101,609,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Clorox by 16,986.8% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after buying an additional 548,165 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Clorox by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,161,000 after buying an additional 487,974 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 17,658.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after buying an additional 481,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,319,000 after buying an additional 415,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Clorox Trading Up 0.5 %

CLX stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.78. 611,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,285. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.56 and its 200-day moving average is $141.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.