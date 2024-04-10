Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 5,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $3.07 on Wednesday, hitting $237.72. 1,288,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,143. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $190.37 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.53. The company has a market capitalization of $145.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.82.

View Our Latest Report on UNP

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.