musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.00

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.36 ($0.08), with a volume of 569233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

musicMagpie Stock Down 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.45. The company has a market capitalization of £6.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.87 and a beta of 2.60.

musicMagpie Company Profile

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, wearables, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

