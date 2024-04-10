Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Trading Down 7.7%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 409,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,261,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 6.6 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,802,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,168,000 after purchasing an additional 106,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,267,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,103,000 after acquiring an additional 533,111 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 325.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,358,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351,271 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

Further Reading

