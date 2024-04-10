Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading Down 7.7%

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.34. 1,728,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,951,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.82.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVTS

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Down 8.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $770.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.68 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a negative net margin of 183.04%. Equities analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navitas Semiconductor

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $184,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,061,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $184,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,061,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 10,925 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,429 shares of company stock worth $352,459. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.