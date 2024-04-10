Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Down 9.8%

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $15.34. 57,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 82,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Down 15.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80.

Get Gyre Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gyre Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 198,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.82% of Gyre Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone (F351) for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH-associated liver fibrosis). The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.