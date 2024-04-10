Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading 2.8% Higher

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. 2,365,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 4,706,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $410.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.97 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue purchased 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,821,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,364,289.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 60,830 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 409,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 301,863 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 190,254 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

