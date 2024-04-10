JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,244,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the previous session’s volume of 489,812 shares.The stock last traded at $19.68 and had previously closed at $21.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JELD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 17.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at JELD-WEN

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $1,071,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 760,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,087,585.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,071,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 760,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,087,585.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 294,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,060,604.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,610. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 22.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

