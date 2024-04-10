Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.47

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.47 and last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 231107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.05.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $495.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,249,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,738,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.