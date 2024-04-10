Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Up 5.3%

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Up 5.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 139,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Falcon’s Beyond Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

