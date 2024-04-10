WestKam Gold (CVE:WKG) Trading Down 25.9%

Shares of WestKam Gold Corp. (CVE:WKG – Get Free Report) dropped 25.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 44,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 73,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

WestKam Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.49 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.28.

WestKam Gold Company Profile

WestKam Gold Corp. focuses on acquiring and developing gold and silver properties in Western Canada. It holds a 100% undivided interest in the Will mineral claim comprising 1,142 hectares located in the Goldbridge mining camp in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encore Renaissance Resources Corporation and changed its name to WestKam Gold Corp.

