Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $260.55 Million Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,344,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 212,365 shares during the period. SPS Commerce makes up approximately 3.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.66% of SPS Commerce worth $260,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,186,000 after acquiring an additional 33,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,528,000 after purchasing an additional 36,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,905,000 after purchasing an additional 62,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 654.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,894,000 after purchasing an additional 586,851 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPSC traded down $9.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.32. The company had a trading volume of 104,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,893. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 102.03 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.00 and a twelve month high of $218.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $2,310,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,137,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $2,310,032.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,137,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 12,887 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $2,310,252.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,954,030.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,688 shares of company stock worth $12,122,275 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

