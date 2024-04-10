Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Shares Gap Down to $254.36

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $254.36, but opened at $240.81. Installed Building Products shares last traded at $243.01, with a volume of 356,659 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.40.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Trading Down 4.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.89.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 47.18% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Installed Building Products news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total transaction of $273,282.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,145.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total value of $273,282.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,145.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total value of $1,216,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,732 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.