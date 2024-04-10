Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Down 7.2%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.17 and last traded at $16.22. Approximately 644,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 814,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.26). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 186.98% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $68,256.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,817 shares of company stock worth $100,256. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,259,000 after buying an additional 744,832 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 59.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,790,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after buying an additional 668,632 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,174,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,185,000 after buying an additional 635,370 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,194,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after buying an additional 601,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 453.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 721,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 591,198 shares in the last quarter.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

