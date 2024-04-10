Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Update

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,248,300 shares, a growth of 187.0% from the March 15th total of 1,480,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.3 days.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ANCTF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.79. 42,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,893. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.66. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

