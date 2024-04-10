Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 244.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Alpha Services and Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ALBKY traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. 9,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,573. Alpha Services and has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.

Alpha Services and Company Profile

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.

