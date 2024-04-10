Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 244.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Alpha Services and Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ALBKY traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. 9,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,573. Alpha Services and has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.
Alpha Services and Company Profile
