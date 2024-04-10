Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in March

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ajinomoto Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS AJINY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,570. Ajinomoto has a 52 week low of $34.34 and a 52 week high of $42.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.97.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

