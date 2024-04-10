Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in March

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Price Performance
OTCMKTS ACKAY remained flat at $23.42 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 880. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35.
About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi
