Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in March

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Price Performance

OTCMKTS ACKAY remained flat at $23.42 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 880. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35.

About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, after sales services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and electronics in Turkey, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments.

