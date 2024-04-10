Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Down 79.9% in March

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 79.9% from the March 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aftermath Silver Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAGFF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 655,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,692. Aftermath Silver has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and manganese deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru.

