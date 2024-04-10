Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Down 79.9% in March

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 79.9% from the March 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Aftermath Silver Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AAGFF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 655,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,692. Aftermath Silver has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.
About Aftermath Silver
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aftermath Silver
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.