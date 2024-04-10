Short Interest in AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Declines By 75.0%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of AGF Management stock remained flat at $6.19 on Wednesday. AGF Management has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

