Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Short Interest Down 92.0% in March

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the March 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Adler Group Stock Performance
Shares of ADPPF remained flat at $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday. Adler Group has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.
Adler Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adler Group
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Adler Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.