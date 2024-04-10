Short Interest in Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Declines By 78.7%

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the March 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Asahi Kasei Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AHKSY traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $14.74. 23,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,395. Asahi Kasei has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

