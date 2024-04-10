PAAL AI (PAAL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $454.84 Million

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last week, PAAL AI has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One PAAL AI token can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00000818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAAL AI has a total market cap of $454.84 million and $5.90 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI was first traded on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 801,662,790 tokens. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 801,662,790 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.58977043 USD and is down -8.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $5,651,157.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

