14,334 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,334 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 169,633 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after buying an additional 62,984 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 24,459 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.68. 10,801,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,433,617. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

