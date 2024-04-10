1,716 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,716 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Target by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TGT traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $171.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.08 and its 200 day moving average is $138.16. The firm has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

