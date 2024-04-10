Mendel Capital Management LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVOG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IVOG stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.06. The stock had a trading volume of 33,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,163. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $84.56 and a one year high of $113.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $979.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

