Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after buying an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,314,000 after buying an additional 355,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $761.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,935. The firm has a market cap of $723.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $363.33 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $755.79 and a 200-day moving average of $649.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $700.00.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total transaction of $7,827,700.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,123,716,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 146,129 shares of company stock valued at $94,364,735 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

