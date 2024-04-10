Mendel Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mendel Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,988 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE TGT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.32. 1,383,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,798,274. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.04.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

