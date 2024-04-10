Mendel Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

BATS:EFG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.23. The company had a trading volume of 364,594 shares. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.72. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

