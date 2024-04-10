Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Purchases C$12,236.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Knowles Melchin bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.64 per share, with a total value of C$12,236.00.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TOT traded up C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.72. 29,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,300. Total Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$7.36 and a one year high of C$10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$428.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.54). Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of C$213.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$218.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.7298658 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Total Energy Services Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 35.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TOT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Total Energy Services from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

Featured Articles

