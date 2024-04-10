Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 4,490 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $21,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 177,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.78. The stock had a trading volume of 102,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,292. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.30. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $87.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

