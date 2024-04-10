Krilogy Financial LLC Has $8.68 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, hitting $340.68. 634,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,881. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.27 and its 200-day moving average is $310.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $242.98 and a 12 month high of $348.88. The company has a market cap of $111.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

