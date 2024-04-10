Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 17,172 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,172 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.08% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,749,000 after purchasing an additional 991,277 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period.

Shares of TLH traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,545. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.38. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $115.51.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

