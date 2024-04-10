Krilogy Financial LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.22. 5,614,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,797,758. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

