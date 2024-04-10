Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,521 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,515,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 53,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.15. 10,518,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,291,098. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $218.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.50.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

