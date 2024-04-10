PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 118,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 72,790 shares.The stock last traded at $94.04 and had previously closed at $95.12.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.17.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.
