PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 118,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 72,790 shares.The stock last traded at $94.04 and had previously closed at $95.12.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.17.

Get PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Finally, Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.