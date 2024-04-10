Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $364.83 and last traded at $364.61. 294,446 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 470,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $354.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.11.

Get Wingstop alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WING

Wingstop Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.23, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.10 and a 200 day moving average of $265.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after buying an additional 828,904 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 873,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,093,000 after buying an additional 531,880 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $61,571,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 64.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after buying an additional 422,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $103,899,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.