Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $46.64 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $46.64 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000577 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.